Music fans gutted by Stormzy and Maya Jama’s breakup

Fans of UK music were left heartbroken by the news that Stormzy and Maya Jama have decided to part ways.

The couple, who recently attended Paris Fashion Week together for Louis Vuitton’s spring-summer 2025 collection, shared the announcement in a heartfelt statement on social media on Wednesday, July 17.

In a joint Instagram post, signed by both Maya and Stormzy, they wrote: “Hey guys, we’ve been laughing whilst drafting this because we never, ever, in a million years thought we’d be the couple announcing a breakup, but for the sake of clarity and, more importantly, to allow us the space and grace that’s needed for us both to be able to navigate this next bit of our lives with peace, we thought it might be best to.

Joint Press Release

Stormzy and Maya, who first went public with their romance in 2016, were together for five years before their initial split in 2019. They had rekindled their relationship in August 2023 but have now decided to go their separate ways.

Stormzy, a grime star who began rapping at the age of 11, gained fame through his YouTube freestyle videos and hit song “Shut Up.” His debut album, “Gang Signs & Prayer,” released in 2017, became the first grime album to reach number one on the UK charts.

“Announcing this feels so dramatic, but we’re doing it so that it kind of takes away the drama and avoids speculation and rumours.” Stormzy and Maya

Maya Jama, a British television presenter and radio DJ, co-presented BBC One’s “Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer” alongside Peter Crouch and Alex Horne. She was also the host of BBC Three’s “Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star” for its third and fourth series and ITV2’s “Love Island” from series 9.

