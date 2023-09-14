Anyiko Owoko’s VIP ACCESS show set to air in Ghana on MX24 TV

Africa’s leading music publicist and media entrepreneur, Anyiko Owoko, has teamed up with Ghana’s premier youth TV channel MX24 to bring the VIP ACCESS show across Ghana.

The partnership will see the show air twice a week on Tuesday 3pm & Saturday 5pm. Season 2 of VIP Access features 18 music stars from Ghana, Kenya, Uganda, South Sudan, South Africa and the US.

From topics cutting across music-making, brand building, breaking big, career drive, originality to emerging trends and genres; VIP ACCESS season 2 is an exclusive access into industry issues through the lens of Africa’s brightest and most talented. It’s also an exciting discovery into the emerging artists set to become Africa’s next biggest acts.

This syndication is one step towards a collaboration that seeks to project and cross-promote African creatives. This partnership is geared towards a special season of the show that will focus on personalities in the Ghanaian creative ecosystem.

MX24 TV is a youth centric media organization, providing unparalleled entertainment, insightful news, and impactful programming on air, online and on the ground. With a dedicated focus on empowering young voices, MX24 aims to create a lasting and transformative impact on youth culture. The channel airs across the country via free to air network.

Anyiko is the founder of Anyiko Public Relations – leading artists & culture PR agency (based in Nairobi, Kenya) that steers campaigns across Africa. Best known for having worked as Coke Studio Africa’s Entertainment and Music Publicist from 2015 – 2019 and orchestrating Sauti Sol’s brand from an unknown quartet to one of Africa’s biggest music exports; Anyiko Owoko continues to be an industry force and a staunch supporter of artists and the creative sector.

She also works as Music and Events Curator for several outfits and cultural institutions. Most recently; she worked as East & West Africa Publicist and an interviewer on the second season of E! VIP Show by E! Entertainment.

She was also an African and Kenyan representative and speaker at Saudi Arabia’s XP Music Futures (2022) and the 2023 South Africa’s Showbiz Entertainment Africa Academy Conference in partnership with Gauteng Tourism.

