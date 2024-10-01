Absa Bank partners with Tidal Rave to empower Young Entrepreneurs

Absa Bank Ghana LTD is reinforcing its support for youth-owned businesses by partnering with the Tidal Rave Festival.

This partnership aims to offer tangible business opportunities for Ghana’s next generation of business leaders amid one of the city’s most popular beach festival.

Absa Bank has consistently championed entrepreneurship through its collateral-free SME loans at 10% p.a., SME Clinics, and capacity-building initiatives.

By partnering with the Tidal Rave Festival, the bank seeks to leverage the impact of entertainment to promote young business talent.

This partnership has resulted in the Absa Ignition Market, a dedicated space at the Tidal Rave Festival where entrepreneurs can showcase their products and services to over 20,000 attendees.

This year marks the second collaboration between Absa and the Tidal Rave Festival.

Tidal Rave Festival Fireside Chat

The inaugural event last year supported around 70 young vendors, providing them a platform to engage directly with a large audience, thus significantly boosting their market visibility. The same approach will be replicated at this year’s festival.

In addition to the Absa Ignition Market, Tidal Rave has introduced the “Fireside Chat” platform sponsored by Absa, which allows selected entrepreneurs to share their journeys and inspire their peers.

This year’s chat, that was held last Saturday, 28th September 2024, it featured prominent Ghanaian entrepreneurs Kwaku Bediako Oduro, Quables, Erica Emefa, among others.

Charles Addo, Director of Retail Banking at Absa Bank, emphasised the partnership’s unique role in linking entrepreneurs directly with their target markets.

“The Absa Ignition Market is a strategic platform to bridge the gap between young entrepreneurs and their potential markets. Partnering with Tidal Rave, one of Ghana’s most patronised festivals, allows us to invest in young entrepreneurs for long-term business success.”

Awo Somuah, Event Director of the Tidal Rave Festival, highlighted the success of the festival in creating a dynamic platform that brings together businesses and consumers.

“We think of the Tidal Rave Festival as both an exciting event and a business catalyst.

The Absa Ignition Market connects entrepreneurs with thousands of potential customers, allowing them to showcase their brands and engage directly with their market.

This aligns with our goal to create opportunities that help businesses grow and thrive through live experiences.”

