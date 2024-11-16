Anabel Rose: ‘Something About A Rose’ EP Review

Weeks ago, Ghanaian singer Anabel Rose officially dropped her debut project, an EP dubbed “Something About A Rose.” This is Anabel Rose stepping forward with remarkable clarity, offering a six-track journey that feels authentic and intimate.

Very much because Ghana’s music space has been brewing with commercial genres, predominantly Afrobeats, and the functions from Hiplife and Highlife. “Something About A Rose” by Anabel Rose is an unexpected yet warmly welcomed entry. This debut EP doesn’t try to chase trends; instead, it reveals a young artist comfortable with her style and ready to take listeners somewhere new.

Something About A Rose – The EP

Anabel Rose. Photo Credit: Instagram

“I think the community around me and my background definitely influenced me on the sounds in the EP. That is why I want people to listen to the project with an open mind,” she tells me at her listening party.

Through a seamless blend of funk, pop, and R&B, Anabel gives us a glimpse into her personal world—one filled with heart, honesty, and a hint of nostalgia. Six tracks of Anabel just being Anabel, no features, just smashing vibes.

EP Breakdown: Anabel Rose Gave Ghana’s Alte Scene a New Blueprint

The EP opens with “Lungs,” a track that highlights Anabel’s soft yet powerful voice. Brilliantly produced by fellow 99Phaces member Mēl, it lets her voice breathe, adding just the right amount of atmosphere to make the song hit home. She sings with a gentle conviction that feels intimate, as though she’s letting you in on a secret. When she sings “You’ve barely scratched the surface…” it comes across as simple yet gives listeners a sense of the depth she’s ready to explore.

Anabel then switches gears with “Smile,” a track that radiates warmth and confidence. The track gives us an infectious feel-good sound. In lines like “Face card, no, it never declines…” she embodies a playful self-assurance, making “Smile” one of those tracks that feels tailor-made for both headphones and late-night city drives.

Anabel Rose. Photo Credit: @g.sarkodee

“Won’t Go Back” is where Anabel’s range truly comes into play. She’s rapping, she’s singing, she’s doing everything and doing it well, delivering lyrics with a nimble rhythm that pairs well with the upbeat, funky backdrop. It’s fun, filled with quick-fire lyrics and a clever wordplay without trying too hard.

The heart of the EP is perhaps found in “Too Friendly,” a track that feels like a diary entry on the struggle of being “too nice.” Anabel reflects on how kindness can be misinterpreted or taken for granted, singing with a kind of calm frustration that’s instantly relatable. The song’s easy-going melody and soft-rock elements add to its introspective vibe.

On “Love Me or Die,” Anabel dials up the drama with a sound that starts soft but builds into a sweeping, almost cinematic experience. The track feels like a late-night reflection on love, capturing both the thrill and vulnerability that come with it.

The EP’s closing track, “Do Not Disturb,” serves as a perfect summary of her vibrant and diverse style—a fast-paced, danceable number that feels light yet holds its own as a strong closing statement. Classic case of saving some heat for the end.

Anabel Rose. Photo Credit: Instagram

A Fresh Rose Blooms

Bottom line? “Something About a Rose” is exactly what Ghana’s alt scene needs right now. It is Anabel’s way of inviting us into her world, and she does it with fresh but familiar, deep but not pretentious, good music. The focus on her voice and her story gives us a clear view of what she brings to the table.

If you’re looking for something different from the usual sounds on your playlist, do yourself a favor and tap into this EP. Trust me, you’ll want to be able to say you were there when Anabel Rose first bloomed.

Listen to ‘Something About A Rose’ by Anabel Rose

