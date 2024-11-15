Kold AF Releases ‘365’ Music Video: A Visual Powerhouse of Strength and Determination

Nigerian music trailblazer Kold AF takes bold strides in her artistic journey with the release of her latest music video for “365,” an unfiltered anthem that pulses with raw energy and unapologetic confidence. Directed by the visionary Black Vogue, the “365” video captures the unstoppable drive behind Kold AF’s lyrics, marking a new era for the artist with scenes that celebrate resilience, tenacity, and the indomitable spirit of Nigerian culture.

Shot over an intense 15-hour session, the video marries high-octane visuals with carefully crafted storytelling. Through scenes that nod to recognizable Nigerian experiences, Kold AF unveils a gripping narrative that not only complements the intensity of “365” but amplifies the track’s bold message. “This is my fiercest track yet, and the video captures that evolution perfectly,” Kold AF shares. “We’ve created a story that speaks to strength and unapologetic individuality—a true reflection of my growth as an artist.”

The video arrives on the heels of a remarkable year for Kold AF, who was recently spotlighted as part of Apple Music’s Up Next program. Known for elevating emerging talent across the globe, the Up Next initiative has shone a global light on Kold AF, featuring her on a curated playlist of genre-defying artists carefully selected by Apple Music’s editors. As an Up Next artist, Kold AF has gained unprecedented exposure, placing her at the forefront of Apple Music’s lineup of innovative, globally relevant talent.

The release of visuals for “365” follows the success of her previous single, “Manyana,” which has drawn over 718,000 streams since August. Her debut Kaution EP has surged past the 1 million mark in streams since its September drop, making waves in Nigeria and beyond. Just last week, Kold AF wrapped up a high-energy showcase in the UK, where cultural influencers and a dedicated fanbase gathered to witness her boundary-pushing performance.

Fans can look forward to a power-packed end to 2024 with the anticipated remix of “Manyana” featuring Colombia’s rising star Darho, set for release on November 29. Following this, Kold AF will electrify Lagos with her KoldWorldconcert on December 2 at Alliance De Francaise in Ikoyi—a homecoming celebration of her journey and a peek into her next chapter.

Watch 365 by Kold AF

About Kold AF

Kold AF, formerly known as Koel, is a 23-year-old sensation hailing from Delta, Nigeria. As a proud native of Southern Nigeria, she draws deeply from the rich musical traditions of artists like Burna Boy, Rema, Omah Lay, and Cynthia Morgan. Her sound is also colored by global influences, including Rihanna, Mahalia, and London Grammar. Kold AF’s hallmark as an artist is her versatility, seamlessly blending genres to create her unique Afro Fusion sound—a dynamic mix of Afrobeats, Dancehall, Pop, Soul, Hip-Hop, and RnB.

Kold AF’s musical journey took off with her debut project “Kold Szn,” which garnered prominent playlist placements on Spotify (Sizzlers) and Boomplay (Young & Pop, RnB & U). Recognized by media outlets such as Okay Africa, Culture Custodian, and Turntable Charts as an artist to watch for 2023/24, she has recently been named an Apple Music Up Next Artist, a prestigious program dedicated to spotlighting and nurturing rising talent. Kold AF is poised to defy conventions and forge a new path in the music industry.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic