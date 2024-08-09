Darkovibes and Sarkodie to perform at Station Afrique Concert in Paris – Full Details HERE!

Ghanaian music stars Darkovibes and Sarkodie are set to deliver a powerful performance at Station Afrique in L’Île Saint-Denis, Paris, on Friday, August 9, 2024.

This concert, highly anticipated by fans, promises to be a landmark event in the international careers of both artists, showcasing the best of Ghanaian music on a global stage.

Darkovibes, known for his eclectic fusion of Afrobeat, hip-hop, and R&B, will share the spotlight with Sarkodie, one of Africa’s most celebrated rappers. The duo’s collaboration is expected to create an electrifying atmosphere, with each artist bringing their unique style and energy to the stage.

Darkovibes, who has been in Paris with his team preparing for the show, is set to perform hits from his critically acclaimed album “Kpanlogo,” alongside other fan favorites.

His dynamic live performances have earned him a reputation as one of Ghana’s most exciting musical exports, and this Paris concert is set to further cement his place on the international scene.

Sarkodie, a household name in African hip-hop, will also take the stage, delivering the lyrical prowess and stage presence that have made him a global icon.

Paris Olympics 2024🇫🇷



Scenes At The Ongoing Paris Station Afrique To Soon Feature Performances From King Promise, Sarkodie, Darkovibes, & Ghanaian Highlife Band, Santrofi, This August 9.📌🔥🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/ldx0SUJyIa — AccraGuy🇬🇭 (@AccraGuyy) August 4, 2024

With numerous awards and hit songs under his belt, Sarkodie’s performance is expected to be a highlight of the evening, drawing in fans from across France and beyond.

The concert will also host the ministry of Elijah the Worshipper, a Ghanaian France-based Gospel artiste poised to bless fans and music lovers with soothing Gospel tunes on the night.

Another Ghanaian act to look out for is Teekae.

Station Afrique, known for its commitment to promoting African talent and fostering cultural exchange, provides the perfect setting for this historic event.

LandLord Sarkodie and Kofi Kinata link up in Paris 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/sVxT0ejnTg August 9, 2024

The concert is part of a series aimed at bringing African music to the forefront of the global cultural conversation, and with two of Ghana’s biggest stars on the lineup, the night is poised to be unforgettable.

Fans of Darkovibes and Sarkodie can expect an evening filled with high-energy performances, chart-topping hits, and the vibrant sounds of Ghana, making Friday, August 9, 2024, a night to remember in Paris.

