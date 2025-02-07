Music

DarkoVibes teams up with Tinny for powerful ‘Yao Remix’

The "Yao Remix" by DarkoVibes is here, featuring Tinny and more. This anthem of gratitude and hard work celebrates how far faith can take you

DarkoVibes has unveiled the highly anticipated remix of his hit song “Yao,” now featuring the legendary Tinny alongside Backroad Gee and Mowgs.

As the mastermind behind the track, DarkoVibes once again shines with his captivating sound, delivering a powerful message of gratitude and self-confidence.

“Yao” celebrates the journey to success and acknowledges the role of faith and gratitude in achieving greatness.

The original song showcased DarkoVibes’ unique blend of Afrobeat and trap, but this remix takes it to another level, thanks to the dynamic contributions of Tinny.

Known for his legendary impact on Ghanaian rap, Tinny brings a gritty and iconic verse that perfectly complements the track’s theme.

With Backroad Gee and Mowgs adding their flavor, “Yao Remix” is a testament to DarkoVibes’ creative genius and a powerful reminder of how far hard work and faith can take you.

Cover Artwork: Yao Remix - DarkoVibes, Backroad Gee, & Mowgs feat. Tinny
