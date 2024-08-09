Efia Odo Hits Back at Kwesi Arthur Over Allegations of Reputation Damage – Full Details HERE!

fbpx
Ghanaian socialite and media personality Efia Odo has responded sharply to Kwesi Arthur’s recent outburst, where the rapper accused her of using his name to damage his reputation.

The heated exchange took place on Twitter in the early hours of Friday, August 9, 2024, with Efia Odo taking center stage in defending herself against the rapper’s claims.

Kwesi Arthur had earlier expressed his frustration on the platform, suggesting that Efia Odo was exploiting their past friendship for clout and spreading misleading narratives about him.

Related Articles

The rapper hinted at potential legal action, saying, “I’ve been silent for too long. It’s disheartening to see so many people oblivious to someone constantly using my name for clout, a storyline, and attention with allegations and scenarios.”

In a swift rebuttal, Efia Odo took to Twitter to challenge Kwesi Arthur’s accusations, pointing out that he had not fully understood the context of her remarks before reacting. She implied that the rapper was jumping to conclusions based on incomplete information from social media clips.

“You no watch the thing but ranting cuz of bits and pieces you saw on social media. You gotta be smarter than that. God has saved me cuz if not!!!!!! Peace be unto you,” she tweeted, suggesting that Kwesi Arthur should have approached the situation more thoughtfully.

Efia Odo didn’t stop there, adding another tweet that seemed to question the rapper’s motives and understanding: “Dumbass ain’t even watch the show now you’re looking goofy exposing yourself. Feeling guilty much?”

Her response has sparked further discussion online, as fans and followers weigh in on the ongoing tension between the two former friends.

While Kwesi Arthur’s initial tweets expressed a desire to put an end to the drama through legal means, Efia Odo’s counterattack has only intensified the public interest in their strained relationship.

As the situation develops, all eyes will be on both Kwesi Arthur and Efia Odo to see if this online spat will escalate further or if a resolution will be reached behind the scenes.

