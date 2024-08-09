fbpx
Mark it down! Piesie Esther Flora Made By Grace Concert returns on November 3rd

Piesie Esther will reveal the lineup of supporting acts soon.

Save the date for a divine celebration with Ghana’s cherished gospel artist, Piesie Esther as she holds her Flora Made By Grace concert.

The third edition of the ‘Made By Grace’ concert, sponsored by Flora, is set for Sunday, November 3, 2024 at a venue yet to be announced.

This annual worship festival unites Christians in heartfelt praise and devotion with a theme that no matter how tough or rough life gets, His Grace is assured.

The event promises a powerful experience of music and faith, bringing together worshippers from all walks of life.

Piesie Esther, known for her inspiring gospel performances, will reveal the lineup of supporting acts in the coming week.

Mark your calendars and prepare for an uplifting day of worship and grace, as ‘Made By Grace’ continues to inspire and strengthen the Christian community. 

