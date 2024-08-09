Medikal Live in New York! To perform at Palladium Times Square in September

Rapper Medikal is ready to deliver on his promise after a triumphant performance at O2 Indigo on May 3, 2024.

The Ghanaian artist is now set to bring his electrifying music to the USA with a concert at Palladium Times Square on Sunday, September 1, 2024.

Fans are urged to mark their calendars, as tickets for this highly anticipated event are selling quickly.

Medikal’s international performance promises to showcase his dynamic stage presence and musical talent to a new audience.

The concert is sponsored by Vibesland and Nana NYC, with support from partners including 4Syte TV, Africa At Its Hottest, Project 8, Starrbuzz, and Ghana Summer Jam.

This show marks a significant milestone in Medikal’s career by offering fans an opportunity to experience his unique energy on a global stage.

