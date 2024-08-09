Amaarae features on 2 songs off Childish Gambino’s Bando Stone and The New World album

In an exciting related news, Childish Gambino has teamed up with Ghanaian-American star Amaarae and British singer-songwriter Jorja Smith on the new track “In the Night.”

Amaarae is also featured on another song titled “Talk My Shit,” alongside Flo Milli on the album.

Listen to In The Night by Childish Gambino ft. Jorja Smith & Amaarae

Amaarae is already making waves in the music industry. The deluxe edition of her critically acclaimed second album, Fountain Baby, originally released in 2023 has now reached a billion streams.

Donald McKinley Glover Jr., known by his stage name Childish Gambino, is an American actor, rapper, Grammy Award-winning singer, writer, comedian, director, and producer.

Listen to Talk My Shit by Childish Gambino ft. Amaarae & Flo Milli

It is likely that Amaarae will join Gambino on his New World tour, which commences on August 11, with Willow as a special guest.

Stops on the tour include Oklahoma City, Detroit, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, and Atlanta. The tour concludes in Chicago on October 3 before the international leg begins.

