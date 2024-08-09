fbpx
Top Stories

Amaarae features on 2 songs off Childish Gambino’s Bando Stone and The New World album

Amaarae is already making waves in the music industry.

Photo of Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music Send an email 3 hours ago
1 minute read
Amaarae features on 2 songs off Childish Gambino's Bando Stone and The New World album
Amaarae features on 2 songs off Childish Gambino's Bando Stone and The New World album. Photo Credit: Amaarae

In an exciting related news, Childish Gambino has teamed up with Ghanaian-American star Amaarae and British singer-songwriter Jorja Smith on the new track “In the Night.”

Amaarae is also featured on another song titled “Talk My Shit,” alongside Flo Milli on the album.

Listen to In The Night by Childish Gambino ft. Jorja Smith & Amaarae

Amaarae is already making waves in the music industry. The deluxe edition of her critically acclaimed second album, Fountain Baby, originally released in 2023 has now reached a billion streams.

Related Articles

Donald McKinley Glover Jr., known by his stage name Childish Gambino, is an American actor, rapper, Grammy Award-winning singer, writer, comedian, director, and producer.

Listen to Talk My Shit by Childish Gambino ft. Amaarae & Flo Milli

It is likely that Amaarae will join Gambino on his New World tour, which commences on August 11, with Willow as a special guest.

Stops on the tour include Oklahoma City, Detroit, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, and Atlanta. The tour concludes in Chicago on October 3 before the international leg begins.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music Send an email 3 hours ago
1 minute read
Photo of Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music

Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music

Related Articles

Non Living Thing by Sarkodie feat. Oxlade

2022 Week 8: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

27th February 2022
Sad Girlz Luv Money Remix by Amaarae feat. Kali Uchis & Moliy

Video: Sad Girlz Luv Money Remix by Amaarae feat. Kali Uchis & Moliy

10th February 2022
Amaarae delivers epic performance of 7 tracks as first Ghanaian act on NPR’s Tiny Desk!

Amaarae clocks 1 billion streams with ‘Fountain Baby’

8th July 2024
Like It by Amaarae

Video: Like It by Amaarae

11th October 2019

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

2024 Week 31 Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown