Beeztrap KOTM & Medikal team up for ‘Ei Tracy’

Beeztrap KOTM teams up with Medikal for “Ei Tracy,” a true Ghanaian anthem.

Beeztrap KOTM has unleashed his highly anticipated new single, Ei Tracy featuring the inimitable Medikal.

Beeztrap stays true to his roots in hip-hop and hiplife, blending his smooth, church-honed voice with gritty, urban energy from Kumasi.

“Ei Tracy” serves up a perfect fusion of rap and melodic hooks, capturing the essence of both hustle and heart, while Medikal’s signature flow adds an extra layer of street credibility.

The track’s authenticity and raw energy further solidify Beeztrap’s place as a trailblazer in Ghana’s hip-hop scene, offering fans an anthem that is as real as it is infectious.

