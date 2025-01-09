fbpx
New Album: ‘No Manual’ by Eno Barony is here!

No Manual by Eno Barony is a bold rap album that showcases her unmatched lyricism and fearless exploration of empowerment.

Worla Quist, Ghana Music
Worla Quist, Ghana Music - Snr. Writer

Eno Barony has officially dropped her anticipated album No Manual, a dynamic body of work that showcases her exceptional lyricism and unmatched versatility.

With a blend of hard-hitting rap, Afrobeat influences, and empowering themes, the album offers listeners an unapologetic exploration of strength, self-expression, and resilience.

No Manual stands out for its bold production choices and the raw authenticity Eno Barony brings to each track, affirming her position as one of the most influential voices in contemporary African rap.

As the album spreads across streaming platforms, it’s clear that Eno Barony continues to redefine the boundaries of hip-hop in Ghana and beyond.

Cover Artwork: No Manual - Eno Barony
With a passion for highlighting the best of Ghanaian music, I am the voice for emerging and underrepresented artists.
