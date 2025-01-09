New Album: ‘No Manual’ by Eno Barony is here!

Eno Barony has officially dropped her anticipated album No Manual, a dynamic body of work that showcases her exceptional lyricism and unmatched versatility.

With a blend of hard-hitting rap, Afrobeat influences, and empowering themes, the album offers listeners an unapologetic exploration of strength, self-expression, and resilience.

No Manual stands out for its bold production choices and the raw authenticity Eno Barony brings to each track, affirming her position as one of the most influential voices in contemporary African rap.

As the album spreads across streaming platforms, it’s clear that Eno Barony continues to redefine the boundaries of hip-hop in Ghana and beyond.