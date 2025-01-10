Siisi Baidoo honours Elder SK Ampiah with ‘Pentecostal Praise Tribute’

Gospel artiste Siisi Baidoo together with Crafted Nation have released a heartfelt praise medley, ‘Pentecostal Praise Tribute‘.

The song was done in honor of the late Elder SK Ampiah, a towering figure in the Pentecostal church community.

The track, arranged and recorded by Siisi Baidoo alongside Crafted Nation, blends traditional gospel elements with a fresh, contemporary sound that resonates deeply with both older and younger generations.

Through rich harmonies and soulful instrumentation, the song captures the essence of Elder Ampiah’s legacy, celebrating his contributions to faith and music.