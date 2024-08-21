Kwabena Kwabena Set to Electrify London with Live Performance This August

London is set to experience an unforgettable evening of soulful music and high-energy performances as renowned Ghanaian artist Kwabena Kwabena takes the stage live on Sunday, August 25, 2024, at Dominion Centre in Wood Green, London.

The event, which promises to be a night of musical excellence, will also feature performances from some of Ghana’s rising stars, collectively known as “Da Nxtgen.”

Kwabena Kwabena, celebrated for his smooth vocals and timeless hits, is expected to deliver an electrifying show that will resonate with fans of all ages.

Known for classic songs such as “Aso,” “Adult Music,” and “Bue Kwan,” Kwabena Kwabena has consistently captivated audiences with his unique blend of highlife and contemporary sounds.

The event, organized by Akwaaba UK and Party Hard UK, will also spotlight “Da Nxtgen,” a group of talented young musicians including King Paluta, Olive Da Boy, and Kwesi Amewuga.

These emerging artists are making waves in the Ghanaian music scene with their innovative styles and energetic performances, making them the perfect complement to Kwabena Kwabena’s headlining act.

Fans can expect a night filled with unforgettable moments as these artists bring their best to the London stage. The show will run from 8:00 PM to 2:00 AM, providing ample time for attendees to enjoy a full evening of music, dance, and celebration.

Tickets for the event are available at www.akwaabauk.com and www.partyharduk.com, with a QR code on the promotional flyer for easy access to ticket purchases.

Don’t miss out on this rare opportunity to see Kwabena Kwabena live in London, along with the next generation of Ghanaian music talent. It’s guaranteed to be a Bank Holiday Sunday like no other!

