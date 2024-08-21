fbpx
Events

Kwabena Kwabena Set to Electrify London with Live Performance This August

Don't Miss Out on Kwabena Kwabena's Electrifying London Show

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 28 seconds ago
1 minute read
Kwabena Kwabena Set to Electrify London with Live Performance This August
Kwabena Kwabena Set to Electrify London with Live Performance This August. Photo Credit: Akwaaba UK

London is set to experience an unforgettable evening of soulful music and high-energy performances as renowned Ghanaian artist Kwabena Kwabena takes the stage live on Sunday, August 25, 2024, at Dominion Centre in Wood Green, London.

The event, which promises to be a night of musical excellence, will also feature performances from some of Ghana’s rising stars, collectively known as “Da Nxtgen.”

Kwabena Kwabena, celebrated for his smooth vocals and timeless hits, is expected to deliver an electrifying show that will resonate with fans of all ages.

Related Articles

Known for classic songs such as “Aso,” “Adult Music,” and “Bue Kwan,” Kwabena Kwabena has consistently captivated audiences with his unique blend of highlife and contemporary sounds.

The event, organized by Akwaaba UK and Party Hard UK, will also spotlight “Da Nxtgen,” a group of talented young musicians including King Paluta, Olive Da Boy, and Kwesi Amewuga.

These emerging artists are making waves in the Ghanaian music scene with their innovative styles and energetic performances, making them the perfect complement to Kwabena Kwabena’s headlining act.

Fans can expect a night filled with unforgettable moments as these artists bring their best to the London stage. The show will run from 8:00 PM to 2:00 AM, providing ample time for attendees to enjoy a full evening of music, dance, and celebration.

Tickets for the event are available at www.akwaabauk.com and www.partyharduk.com, with a QR code on the promotional flyer for easy access to ticket purchases.

Don’t miss out on this rare opportunity to see Kwabena Kwabena live in London, along with the next generation of Ghanaian music talent. It’s guaranteed to be a Bank Holiday Sunday like no other!

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 29 seconds ago
1 minute read
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Wendy Shay Challenges Accusations of Involvement with 'Sakawa Boys'

Wendy Shay Challenges Accusations of Involvement with ‘Sakawa Boys’

9th April 2024
Ghanamusic.com marks 20 years of promoting strictly Ghanaian music content online!

Ghanamusic.com marks 20 years of promoting strictly Ghanaian music content online!

10th August 2021
R2Bees performing at The Guinness Accravaganza.

The Guinness Accravaganza Presents An Exciting New Edition On April 20

11th April 2024
Hajia4Reall's Legal Team Denies Cooperation with US Authorities Amid Fraud Case Sentencing

Hajia4Reall’s Legal Team Denies Cooperation with US Authorities Amid Fraud Case Sentencing – Full Details HERE!

5th July 2024

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

2024 Week 33 Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown