From Diaspora

Rocksteady: SILVASTONE returns with vibrant new single

"Rocksteady" is a tribute to the unsung superwomen.

Photo Credit: SILVASTONE

UK artiste of Ghanaian descent, SILVASTONE has returned with a vibrant new single titled “Rocksteady,” released on August 23rd.

Known for his genre-defying blend of Afrobeats, R&B, Hip-Hop, and Reggae, SILVASTONE continues to captivate with this new track.

“Rocksteady” is a tribute to the unsung superwomen who inspire us daily, drawing from his musical heritage with influences from Highlife and Reggae, alongside the soulful tones of R&B.

This release follows the success of SILVASTONE’s previous works, which have earned him accolades and a growing global audience.

Listen to Rocksteady by SILVASTONE

With over 23,000 Spotify monthly listeners and 55,000 YouTube subscribers, his eclectic sound and dynamic performances have made a significant impact.

His music has been featured on major platforms like BBC Radio 1 and Apple Music and has graced stages at festivals including Glastonbury and SXSW.

SILVASTONE’s journey from war-torn Sierra Leone to becoming a celebrated artist in the UK reflects his resilience and talent.

Beyond music, his White Hut Studios in Croydon supports local youth with music and mentoring programs, continuing his commitment to his community.

