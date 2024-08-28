fbpx
Big Deon Fosu drops ‘Good Timing’: The EP you’ve been waiting for

Big Deon Fosu proudly presents "Good Timing," a 7-track masterpiece.

Big Deon Fosu drops 'Good Timing': The EP you’ve been waiting for
Big Deon Fosu drops 'Good Timing': The EP you’ve been waiting for. Photo Credit: Big Deon Fosu

After almost a year of anticipation since the release of “Pa Kolo Pa,” Big Deon Fosu is back and better than ever.

The Afrobeat and Hip-Hop sensation has spent the past year working tirelessly to craft an experience that is nothing short of extraordinary.

Now, the wait is over—Big Deon Fosu proudly presents “Good Timing,” a 7-track masterpiece that fuses the vibrant energy of Afrobeat with the raw edge of Hip-Hop.

Listen to Good Timing by Big Deon Fosu

“Good Timing” is more than just music; it’s a journey through rhythms that pulse with life and lyrics that speak to the soul.

Each track is a testament to Big Deon Fosu’s dedication to his craft, delivering an infectious blend of beats that are both fresh and timeless.

From hard-hitting Hip-Hop anthems to groove-filled Afrobeat bangers, this EP is designed to keep you moving, thinking, and vibing from start to finish.

Watch Sweet Chocolet by Big Deon Fosu

Packed with unforgettable hooks, killer verses, and an unstoppable flow, “Good Timing” is poised to dominate playlists and set the stage for what’s next in Afrobeat and Hip-Hop.

Don’t miss out on the EP that’s destined to be the soundtrack of the year—Big Deon Fosu’s “Good Timing” is here, and it’s right on time.

Check him out on:
Instagram :  @deonfosu  
Facebook: Deon Fosu
Twitter : @DeonFosu

