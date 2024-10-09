fbpx
Star Vicy Makes Waves with Latest Hits and Ghana Music Awards Nominations Following Sold-Out Concert

Star Vicy Makes Waves with Latest Hits and Ghana Music Awards Nominations Following Sold-Out Concert. Photo Credit: Star Vicy

Rising UK-based Afrobeats and Afropop artist Star Vicy is making waves in the music industry with his recent successes and accolades.

Following a highly successful concert on August 17, 2024, Star Vicy has been nominated for several categories at the upcoming Ghana Music Awards UK, solidifying his position as a leading artist in the genre.

Star Vicy’s single, “Bo Me Din (Say My Name),” featuring Adwoa Safoa and Kay Bryn, has earned nominations for UK-Based Artist of the Year, UK-Based Afrobeats/AfroPop Artist of the Year, and UK-Based Afrobeats/AfroPop Song of the Year.

Additionally, the track is in the running for Best Collaboration of the Year alongside his remix of “Move,” featuring Welzy, Bollie, and Oseiboy. Fans can vote for their favorite tracks through the Ghana Music Awards UK voting links.

In addition to his nominations, Star Vicy opened for the popular Asakaa group at a Bizzle Entertainment show just a week after his concert in London.

He also headlined the Luton Baako Fest and was featured in an article about the vibrant UK music scene.

Looking ahead, Star Vicy is set to perform at the Ghana Music Awards UK on October 19, 2024, continuing his momentum as an influential figure in the Afrobeats and Afropop genres.

With his undeniable talent and growing fanbase, Star Vicy is poised for even greater success in the future.

See Photos

Star Vicy Concert. Photo Credit: Star Vicy
Star Vicy Concert. Photo Credit: Star Vicy
Star Vicy Concert. Photo Credit: Star Vicy
Star Vicy Concert. Photo Credit: Star Vicy
Star Vicy Concert. Photo Credit: Star Vicy
Star Vicy Concert. Photo Credit: Star Vicy
Star Vicy Concert. Photo Credit: Star Vicy
Star Vicy Concert. Photo Credit: Star Vicy
Star Vicy Concert. Photo Credit: Star Vicy
Star Vicy Concert. Photo Credit: Star Vicy

