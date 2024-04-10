Keche Andrew mourns the loss of his mum – More HERE!

Andrew Kofi Cudjoe, one half of the acclaimed music duo Keche, is grieving the passing of his cherished mother, Mrs. Gladys Cudjoe (formerly De-graft Asmah).

The mother of the renowned crooner passed away at the age of 66. The sad news was made known by Keche Andrew himself on his various social media platforms.

In the post sighted by Ghana Music, the ‘Pressure’ hitmaker, expressed his deep sorrow and disbelief at the loss of his mother.

He expressed the depth of his grief, lamenting that the passing of his mother has left him feeling like an orphan.

“You Broke Our Heart Mum, Trust Me You Have Broken Our Heart ….. You Made Me An Orphan Mum, Why ????, Who Do I Share My Secrets With ??? I’m In Pains Mama Gladys …. I Miss You, I Really Love You,” Keche Andrew wrote in tribute to his late mother.

