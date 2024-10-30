Keche Express Frustration Over King Paluta’s Lack of Promotion for Their Collaboration ‘My Father’

Ghanaian music duo Keche recently aired grievances on The Savage Room Podcast, calling out fellow artist King Paluta for not promoting their collaborative single, My Father.

Keche Joshua shared that although a split sheet agreement was signed, allowing Paluta to earn a percentage from every stream, Paluta has not made any efforts to promote the track on his own platforms.

“Why should we be the only ones promoting this song for Paluta to enjoy?” Keche Joshua questioned. “We agreed on a contract where he benefits, but he’s not pulling his weight. It doesn’t sit well with us.”

Savage Room with Keche. YouTube

This response was triggered by the podcast host’s inquiry on Keche’s pattern of publicly addressing other artists. Keche Joshua defended their stance, insisting that “no artist can turn them down” as they seek accountability from their collaborators.

Keche Andrew joined in, sharing a story of a heated encounter with another artist. He revealed that he once drove to the artist’s house, intending to confront him over a disagreement.

Known for disliking verbal confrontations, he explained that heightened emotions often make him stammer, preferring instead to resolve conflicts through physical confrontation.

The duo’s remarks on The Savage Room Podcast underline the challenges of collaborative work in the music industry, sparking discussions among fans and music insiders about the importance of mutual support and fair promotion when it comes to creative projects.

