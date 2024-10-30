fbpx
Top Stories

Stonebwoy Shines Spotlight on Ghana’s Rising Stars in Global Interview – See Who Made The List!

Who do you think made it to the list and who got snubbed? Find out HERE!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Stonebwoy. Photo Credit: Stonebwoy
Stonebwoy. Photo Credit: Stonebwoy

In a recent interview with Okay Africa, Ghanaian dancehall icon Stonebwoy took a moment to spotlight some of Ghana’s emerging musical talents.

He expressed his admiration for artists like Epixode, Fameye, Ayisi (formerly AI), Larruso, and AratheJay, urging audiences worldwide to check out these talents who he believes showcase the richness and diversity of Ghanaian music.

Stonebwoy encouraged fans to reach out to him directly if they discover new Ghanaian acts, adding, “Some people can fool you, some PRs can fool you, you know,” suggesting that he’d happily authenticate promising acts as part of his commitment to the Ghanaian music scene.

Related Articles

Stonebwoy’s nod to these rising stars comes amid his own success, as he continues to pave the way for future artists with his unique Afro-dancehall sound.

His latest Up and Runnin6 album is out and banging on all platforms! Go check it out now!

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Stonebwoy reminds Ghana he's the best Reggae act to ever do it on Alpha Blondy's 'Love Power'

Stonebwoy reminds Ghana he’s the best Reggae act to ever do it on Alpha Blondy’s ‘Love Power’

11th April 2022
Anloga Junction by Stonebwoy

Lyrics: Le Gba Gbe by Stonebwoy

28th May 2020
I managed Ruff N Smooth with strong Christian principles- Theo

1 On 1: I managed Ruff N Smooth with strong Christian principles – Theo

17th June 2019
Fix what? Specify! - Medikal comments on #FixTheCountry trend

Fix what? Specify! – Medikal comments on #FixTheCountry trend

6th May 2021

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2024 Week 43: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown