Stonebwoy Shines Spotlight on Ghana’s Rising Stars in Global Interview – See Who Made The List!

In a recent interview with Okay Africa, Ghanaian dancehall icon Stonebwoy took a moment to spotlight some of Ghana’s emerging musical talents.

He expressed his admiration for artists like Epixode, Fameye, Ayisi (formerly AI), Larruso, and AratheJay, urging audiences worldwide to check out these talents who he believes showcase the richness and diversity of Ghanaian music.

Stonebwoy encouraged fans to reach out to him directly if they discover new Ghanaian acts, adding, “Some people can fool you, some PRs can fool you, you know,” suggesting that he’d happily authenticate promising acts as part of his commitment to the Ghanaian music scene.

Stonebwoy’s nod to these rising stars comes amid his own success, as he continues to pave the way for future artists with his unique Afro-dancehall sound.

His latest Up and Runnin6 album is out and banging on all platforms! Go check it out now!

