TEe ToNie teams up with Keche in ‘No Yawa’

Afropop sensation TEe ToNie has released his electrifying new single No Yawa featuring award-winning duo Keche and produced by the acclaimed Kopow Beatz.

“No Yawa” is an irresistible anthem that blends infectious beats, vibrant melodies, and catchy lyrics, infusing fresh energy into the Afrobeats scene.

TEe ToNie’s unique fusion of African rhythms and modern pop influences positions him as a standout voice in the genre.

His collaboration with Keche, known for hits like “Pressure” and “Aluguntugui,” adds excitement and star power to this release.

Listen to No Yawa by Tee Toni feat. Keche

The track offers a seamless blend of pulsating Afrobeats rhythms and smooth pop melodies, perfect for dance floors and radio alike.

Produced by Kopow Beatz, the song captures the carefree spirit defining both TEe ToNie and Keche’s music.

TEe ToNie’s charismatic delivery and Keche’s dynamic energy make “No Yawa” a favorite among Afrobeats fans in Ghana and beyond, celebrating resilience and the spirit of rising above challenges.

Follow and connect with TEe ToNie:

Instagram: @TEeToNieOfficial

TikTok: @TEeToNieOfficial

Twitter: @TEeToNieOfficial

Facebook: TEe ToNie

YouTube: TEe ToNie Official

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic