Empress Afi crowned “Best Music Act GH/USA (Female)” at Ghana Entertainment Awards USA 2024 - Full Details HERE!
Empress Afi crowned “Best Music Act GH/USA (Female)” at Ghana Entertainment Awards USA 2024. Photo Credit: GEAUSA

Stars from the Ghanaian entertainment industry dazzled on Ghana Entertainment Awards USA 2024 red carpet & stage, with Empress Afi delivering one of the standout performances of the evening and winning an award. 

The just ended Ghana Entertainment Awards USA 2024, held at the Kaufman Music Center in New York, was a night to remember.

The acclaimed Ghanaian Afro-Dancehall singer-songwriter captured the hearts of the audience with her captivating stagecraft and vocal prowess and she also took home the award for “Best Music Act GH/USA (Female),” solidifying her status as a rising star in the industry.

Empress Afi, born Maureen Efua Miezah, has been making waves in the music scene with her unique blend of Afro-Dancehall rhythms and contemporary sounds.

Her recent single, ‘Pull Up on Me,’ featuring Vintage Papi, has garnered significant attention and her performance at the awards night showed why she is a force to be reckoned with.

Taking the stage with commanding presence, Empress Afi performed her hit songs, ‘Big Lova’ and ‘Tonight.’ Her dynamic setlist, combined with energetic dance routines, kept the audience on their feet, leaving them wanting more when her performance ended.

The highlight of the evening came when Empress Afi was announced as the winner of the “Best Music Act GH/USA (Female)” award. Her acceptance speech was heartfelt and inspiring.

“I am thrilled to have won and it’s a wonderful feeling to be recognized for my hard work. Throughout my journey, there were times when I felt unnoticed, but receiving this award and the flood of congratulatory messages have shown me otherwise.

This experience has taught me the importance of focusing on my goals with consistency and confidence, rather than getting distracted by the present moment or external factors.

Lastly, I want to express my gratitude to everyone who voted for me and to the Ghana Entertainment Awards USA for this recognition,” she said, her voice filled with emotion.

Empress Afi’s journey to this moment has been marked by perseverance and passion. Her performance and award at the Ghana Entertainment Awards USA 2024 are a testament to her talent and hard work.

Empress Afi’s music, which embodies her love for dance and her Ghanaian roots, resonates with audiences both in Ghana and internationally. Her story is nothing short of inspiring and is proof that with determination and passion, it is possible to achieve great heights.

