Camidoh Opens Up About Heartbreak Therapy and the Journey to Healing in latest interview!

Ghanaian singer Camidoh has recently revealed that he sought therapy to help him navigate the emotional turmoil following a heartbreak that inspired his latest song.

In an interview on 3Music’s Culture Daily show, the “Sugarcane” hitmaker candidly shared how attending therapy has been a crucial part of his healing process.

Camidoh explained that after his girlfriend broke his heart a few months ago, he chose to channel his pain into his music rather than succumb to sadness or depression. The result was a deeply personal song that reflects the emotional journey he’s been on.

In addition to discussing his music, Camidoh addressed the viral controversy surrounding a video he posted, where he was seen smoking an unknown substance. He clarified that the visuals were part of his storytelling, an artistic expression of the challenges he’s faced and the lessons he’s learned.

“I was telling a story,” Camidoh said. “People often use negative experiences to tell positive stories, and that’s what I’m trying to do. It’s a journey that unfolds over time, and I’m asking people to be patient and understand that there’s more to come.”

However, beyond the music and the visuals, Camidoh emphasized the importance of healing before addressing the issues that caused the heartbreak.

He advised others not to tackle unresolved emotional issues until they have fully healed, stressing that therapy has been an invaluable tool in helping him process his emotions and move forward.

“Therapy has been crucial for me,” Camidoh admitted. “It’s essential to take the time to heal properly before trying to deal with the causes of your pain. Rushing into it can make things worse.”

Camidoh’s openness about his therapy journey highlights the significance of mental health and self-care, particularly for those in the public eye. His story serves as a reminder that healing is a process that requires time, patience, and sometimes professional support.

