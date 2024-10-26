Sefa Opens Up on Black Avenue Muzik Exit and Sexual Harassment during Kasoa Gig

Ghanaian afro-pop star Sefa has officially confirmed her departure from Black Avenue Muzik, D-Black’s well-known record label.

With a flourishing solo career in motion, she’s shedding light on both the highs and lows of life in the music industry—from her growth as an independent artist to shocking encounters with overzealous fans.

In a recent interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, Sefa revealed that her contract with Black Avenue Muzik ended a while ago. Though some business misunderstandings prompted her exit, she emphasized that she still views the label as family.

Listen to All Over by Sefa ft. Camidoh on Apple Music

“When you’re working with people you consider family, it’s always a roller coaster. There have been some business misunderstandings, but Black Avenue Muzik has always been family,” Sefa shared.

Since leaving the label, she’s focused on her solo career and remains open to new record deals. “I’m very hardworking, dedicated, and self-motivated. I’m open to work,” she said, noting that she retains full rights to her music and is free to perform her songs.

However, her career hasn’t been without challenges. Recalling a disturbing experience at a recent performance in Kasoa, Sefa shared an alarming encounter with fans who crossed boundaries.

“I felt hands all over me; my private parts, my breasts, and everything,” she recounted, describing how both male and female fans had overstepped personal limits, making her feel uncomfortable and unsafe.

Watch All Over by Sefa ft. Camidoh

Sefa – All Over ft. Camidoh. Credit: YouTube

She admitted she was “so scared” as the situation escalated, marking a shift from past encounters where harassment had been primarily verbal or from a distance.

Sefa emphasized the importance of boundaries, especially for public figures. “When we give you the opportunity, you shouldn’t take advantage of it,” she stated firmly, expressing disappointment at the public’s disregard for her personal space.

Sefa’s experience underscores her belief that bouncers aren’t just for high-profile artists like Shatta Wale but are essential for all performers to ensure safety and respectful fan interactions.

Listen to All Over by Sefa ft. Camidoh on Audiomack

Now balancing the freedom of independence with new professional and personal challenges, Sefa continues to build her brand.

Her latest single, All Over, featuring Camidoh, is a testament to her resilience and commitment to her craft, as she navigates a new chapter in her career while advocating for respect and professionalism within the industry.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic