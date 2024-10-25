Sefa and Camidoh unite for a timeless love anthem

Award-winning Ghanaian songstress Sefa teams up with the talented Camidoh for a heartfelt love ballad titled All Over.

This passionate track marks Sefa’s first release of the year, beautifully capturing her raw emotions and unwavering devotion.

Through her enchanting vocals, she expresses deep, lasting affection, emphasizing her commitment to nurturing the relationship.

Watch All Over by Sefa feat. Camidoh

Camidoh complements Sefa’s message with his promise to be the ultimate protector and provider in their love story, singing of emotional, financial, and spiritual support to ensure their bond remains unbreakable.

Their voices blend harmoniously, creating a powerful duet that embodies true partnership.

Produced by GroovyWrldd, “All Over” resonates with listeners who cherish commitment and devotion, making it a timeless addition to both artists’ catalogs.

Sefa

This collaboration highlights Sefa’s continued musical growth and marks a bold step into new territory.

Their undeniable chemistry shines through every note, solidifying both artists as frontrunners in the African music scene.

As Sefa embarks on this exciting chapter of her career, “All Over” sets the stage for even more captivating projects ahead.

Find Sefa On Socials:

Instagram – @s3fa_gh

TikTok – @hangingwithsefa

Twitter – @s3fa_gh

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic