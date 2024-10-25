fbpx
Sefa and Camidoh unite for a timeless love anthem

All Over resonates with listeners who cherish commitment and devotion.

Award-winning Ghanaian songstress Sefa teams up with the talented Camidoh for a heartfelt love ballad titled All Over.

This passionate track marks Sefa’s first release of the year, beautifully capturing her raw emotions and unwavering devotion.

Through her enchanting vocals, she expresses deep, lasting affection, emphasizing her commitment to nurturing the relationship.

Watch All Over by Sefa feat. Camidoh

Camidoh complements Sefa’s message with his promise to be the ultimate protector and provider in their love story, singing of emotional, financial, and spiritual support to ensure their bond remains unbreakable.

Their voices blend harmoniously, creating a powerful duet that embodies true partnership.

Produced by GroovyWrldd, “All Over” resonates with listeners who cherish commitment and devotion, making it a timeless addition to both artists’ catalogs.

Sefa

This collaboration highlights Sefa’s continued musical growth and marks a bold step into new territory.

Their undeniable chemistry shines through every note, solidifying both artists as frontrunners in the African music scene.

As Sefa embarks on this exciting chapter of her career, “All Over” sets the stage for even more captivating projects ahead.

Find Sefa On Socials:
Instagram – @s3fa_gh
TikTok – @hangingwithsefa
Twitter – @s3fa_gh

