With Bigger Than Us, Twitch 4EVA solidifies his status as a rising force.

Bigger Than Us: Twitch 4EVA explores love and resilience on new EP. Photo Credit: Twitch 4EVA

Rising star Twitch 4EVA has released his highly anticipated EP, Bigger Than Us, a five-track project produced by Grammy-nominated GuiltyBeatz.

Blending Afrobeat, R&B, and soul, this captivating work marks a significant evolution in Twitch’s artistry.

The EP explores themes of love, self-reflection, and resilience, combining emotive lyricism with infectious rhythms that range from smooth ballads to upbeat anthems.

Listen to Bigger Than Us EP by Twitch 4EVA

The lead single, “Magic,” features mesmerizing hooks and rhythmic syncopation, while other tracks delve into passion and connection.

With Twitch’s smooth vocal delivery at the forefront, listeners embark on a sonic journey that is both introspective and groovy.

GuiltyBeatz’s signature production enhances the project with lush instrumentation and crisp beats, showcasing Twitch’s vocal range and artistic vision.

Pictures From EP Release Party

Known for his hit-making prowess in the Afrobeat scene, GuiltyBeatz adds a polished sound that complements Twitch’s emotional depth.

With Bigger Than Us, Twitch 4EVA solidifies his status as a rising force in the African music scene.

The EP is a testament to the synergy between artist and producer, creating an authentic and resonant sound that captivates listeners.

