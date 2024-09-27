DarkoVibes Embarks on a Global Musical Journey with New EP ‘InterContinental’ – Listen Here NOW!

Ghanaian artist DarkoVibes has officially unveiled his latest project, InterContinental, a 6-track EP that highlights his signature fusion of Afrobeats, hip-hop, and highlife.

The new release is a testament to DarkoVibes’ versatility and creativity, as he continues to push the boundaries of African music on the world stage.

The InterContinental EP captures a mix of emotions, blending soulful themes of love and ambition with celebratory vibes.

DarkoVibes has crafted a sound that resonates with both local and global audiences, reflecting his growing influence as an artist who bridges cultural and musical divides.

Every track on the EP is produced by Hylander Beatz and polished by Mantse Chills, who mixed and mastered the project.

InterContinental is now available for streaming on all major platforms, promising listeners an immersive experience through DarkoVibes’ unique musical vision.

Listeners can access the EP on all major DSPs.

