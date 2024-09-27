fbpx
Top Stories

DarkoVibes Embarks on a Global Musical Journey with New EP ‘InterContinental’ – Listen Here NOW!

DarkoVibes Unveils InterContinental EP, Showcasing a Fusion of Afrobeats, Hip-Hop, and Highlife

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 9 hours ago
1 minute read
DarkoVibes. Photo Credit: DarkoVibes
DarkoVibes. Photo Credit: DarkoVibes

Ghanaian artist DarkoVibes has officially unveiled his latest project, InterContinental, a 6-track EP that highlights his signature fusion of Afrobeats, hip-hop, and highlife.

The new release is a testament to DarkoVibes’ versatility and creativity, as he continues to push the boundaries of African music on the world stage.

The InterContinental EP captures a mix of emotions, blending soulful themes of love and ambition with celebratory vibes.

Related Articles

Listen to InterContinental EP by DarkoVibes on Apple Music

DarkoVibes has crafted a sound that resonates with both local and global audiences, reflecting his growing influence as an artist who bridges cultural and musical divides.

Every track on the EP is produced by Hylander Beatz and polished by Mantse Chills, who mixed and mastered the project.

Listen to InterContinental EP by DarkoVibes on Audiomac

InterContinental is now available for streaming on all major platforms, promising listeners an immersive experience through DarkoVibes’ unique musical vision.

Listeners can access the EP on all major DSPs.

Cover Artwork: InterContinental - DarkoVibes
Cover Artwork: InterContinental – DarkoVibes

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 9 hours ago
1 minute read
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Bo Nsam (Clap) by La Même Gang feat. Darkovibes, RJZ, KiddBlack & $pacely

Audio: Bo Nsam (Clap) by La Même Gang feat. Darkovibes, RJZ, KiddBlack & $pacely

5th November 2021
Bend Your Knees (Igbo) by DarkoVibes

Single: Bend Your Knees (Igbo) by DarkoVibes

22nd August 2024

2023 Week 3: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

22nd January 2023
Jealousy by Darkovibes feat. Boomski Radio

Video: Jealousy by Darkovibes feat. Boomski Radio

10th February 2022

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2024 Week 38: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown