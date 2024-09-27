fbpx
Wutah Kobby releases Dollar Dollar single ahead of anticipated EP

Wutah Kobby's latest offering stays true to his roots.

Wutah Kobby releases Dollar Dollar single ahead of anticipated EP
Photo Credit: Wutah Kobby

Highlife artiste Wutah Kobby, has officially dropped the first single from his much-anticipated upcoming EP.

The new track, titled Dollar Dollar, offers a glimpse into the creative evolution of the award-winning artist, building excitement ahead of the full project’s release.

Known for his soulful voice and compelling songwriting, Wutah Kobby’s latest offering stays true to his roots while exploring fresh sounds that are bound to resonate with fans both old and new.

Related Articles

Listen to Dollar Dollar by Wutah Kobby

The single features a blend of rich, traditional Ghanaian rhythms with contemporary afrobeat influences, a style that has defined Kobby’s career and set him apart in the Ghanaian music industry.

Wutah Kobby’s career took flight as part of the renowned music duo, Wutah, who blessed listeners with hit tracks like “Kotosa” and “Big Dreams.”

As a solo artist, Kobby has continued to make waves, releasing well-received albums such as Selfless Bliss and Abokobi, which showcased his ability to craft heartfelt lyrics with infectious melodies.

Wutah Kobby releases Dollar Dollar single ahead of anticipated EP
Wutah Kobby

The upcoming EP is expected to be an extension of his artistic growth, and the release of this single serves as a testament to his versatility.

While details of the full EP remain under wraps, the single hints at a project that will blend deep storytelling with rhythmic experimentation. Fans can expect a mix of love songs, social commentary, and anthemic tracks that speak to everyday experiences, all wrapped in Kobby’s signature style.

The EP is expected to feature collaborations with some of the industry’s top producers and artists, showcasing Wutah Kobby’s ability to bridge genres and create timeless music.

2024 Week 38: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown