Gospel Sensation Seth Diamond hosts MOG, others in "Diamond Offering "

Experience the unforgettable "Diamond Offering" live worship event with Seth Diamond and top Ghanaian gospel stars in Kasoa. #SethDiamond 

Seth Diamond - "Diamond Offering" Live Worship Experience
Seth Diamond - “Diamond Offering” Live Worship Experience

This year’s “Diamond Offering” live worship experience will feature Ghanaian gospel sensations Ohemaa Mercy, MOG, Selina Boateng, Diana Hopeson, and Piesie Esther, among others, as they join budding urban gospel musician Seth Diamond.

Seth Diamond will host the live worship at the Live Cathedral, Anagkazo Assemblies at Kasoa Ofaakor, on Sunday, September 29, 2024, at precisely 1400 hrs. The event is part of the musician’s efforts to bring the people of Kasoa and its surrounding areas together to praise and worship God.

Since its inception three years ago, the musical event has already assembled a host of Ghanaian gospel musicians, including Selina Boateng, Joe Mettle, Diana Hopeson, Empress Gifty, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, and Noble Nketia, among other top stars, both young and old.

The success of both the first and second editions culminated in this year’s edition, envisaged to be filled with thrills, excitement, and fireworks. Seth Diamond has been a blessing to many since his arrival in the music scene. He continues to focus on his main aim of impacting and winning souls for Christ as he seeks to heal the brokenhearted through his music.

Madam Anita Love Obo-Amissah, the Municipal Chief Executive of Awutu Senya East, who has been a part of the event since its inception, also called on the people of Kasoa and its environs to patronise the event and experience the best encounter with God.

Seth Diamond - “Diamond Offering” Live Worship Experience
Seth Diamond – “Diamond Offering” Live Worship Experience

