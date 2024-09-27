Sonnie Badu Reflects on Social Media Criticism Over Toe Injury; Readies new ‘King of Kings’ Single ahead of Rhythms of Africa Concert!

Gospel musician Sonnie Badu recently opened up about the harsh social media criticism he faced regarding his toe injury, revealing the emotional toll it took on him.

While speaking on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz with Andy Dosty, the UK-based artist shared how the backlash from netizens was particularly painful but acknowledged it as part of today’s social media culture.

Reflecting on the experience, Sonnie Badu expressed his disappointment, stating, “It was a bit heartbreaking, but I realized it’s the norm where people also fake stuff.

So, people are used to doubting anything genuine.” He emphasized that while many assume things are fabricated online, not everyone resorts to falsehoods for attention. “Some people are doing it genuinely,” he added, reaffirming that his injury was real.

One of the most painful moments for the musician was witnessing young men mock him on TikTok, where the incident trended.

Despite the hurtful comments, Sonnie Badu chose not to respond. “The painful part is you just have to be mute, say no word till it’s time to speak,” he shared.

In the interview, the Baba hitmaker highlighted that sometimes silence is the best response in challenging situations, even when one is tempted to speak up.

He also noted that although he initially kept his injury and amputation private, he eventually realized that talking about it became part of his healing process. “I knew it wasn’t time to speak about my amputation, but I realized part of my therapy was talking about it, and that’s why I did,” he said.

Sonnie Badu’s experience serves as a reminder of the resilience needed to navigate criticism and the importance of choosing when to speak up.

