Ghana Music Awards UK 2024 has been postponed to November

The Ghana Music Awards UK 2024 has been rescheduled to new date.

The Ghana Music Awards UK 2024 has been rescheduled to new date but with the same mission of recognizing outstanding contributions to music and culture.

After thorough consideration, the organizers of the Taabea Ghana Music Awards UK, Alordia Promotions & West Coast UK, have decided to postpone the event originally scheduled for October 19th due to unforeseen circumstances.

New Date For Ghana Music Awards UK 2024

The new date for the event is now Saturday, November 30th, 2024, and it will take place at The Meridian Grand, N18 3AF.

Please note that all purchased tickets will remain valid for the new date—November 30th, 2024.

Alordia Promotions & West Coast UK sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate the understanding and continued support of the Ghanaian community.

