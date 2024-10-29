Kay Bryn’s “Far From Original” Album Buzz Builds as He Scores a Hatrick in 2024 GMA-UK Nominations

The Ghanaian afrobeat and afropop sensation Kay Bryn has once again made waves in the music industry, securing several nominations in the 2024 Ghana Music Awards UK (GMA-UK).

This year, he’s up for three prominent categories: UK-Based Artiste of the Year, Afrobeats/Afropop Song of the Year, and Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste of the Year. These nominations highlight his continued influence and dedication to Ghanaian music on the global stage.

He will also be performing live on stage at this year’s awards ceremony alongside Sarkodie.

Known offstage as Evans Abraham Atta, Kay Bryn is a talented singer-songwriter and model originally from Takoradi, in Ghana’s Western Region. Since relocating to the UK in 2015 to pursue higher education at Bracknell and Wokingham College, he has steadily risen in the UK’s Ghanaian music scene.

His breakout moment in 2022, when he was nominated as Best New Artiste at the same awards, marked the beginning of a promising career that continues to evolve.

Kay Bryn’s music embodies the essence of Afrobeat and Afropop, capturing audiences with his captivating rhythms and relatable lyrics.

Born on July 6, he spent his formative years in Ghana, attending St. Mary Boys Senior High School, before relocating to the UK. His work has earned him recognition not only from the GMA-UK but also in Ghana, where he was nominated for the Western Music Awards.

Kay Bryn – Ghana Music Awards UK 2004.

Beyond music, Kay Bryn has left a mark in the modeling world, both as a runway model and a model coach. Having graced prestigious runways such as Leicester Fashion Week and London Fashion Week, he was named Best Male Model of the Year in 2018.

He is set to unleash one of the dopest Afrobeat albums of the decade that the world has ever listened to on the 28th of November dubbed, Far From Original – his debut album project boasting a whopping 10 tracks of sonic ecstasy!

With these 2024 GMA-UK nominations, Kay Bryn stands as a formidable force, representing Ghana’s musical talent in the diaspora.

His fans and the Ghanaian community eagerly await the awards ceremony, set to take place on Saturday, November 30th, 2024, at The Meridian Grand, N18 3AF, hoping to see him take home some well-deserved honors.

