Kay Bryn wins big at Ghana Music Awards UK 2024

Afrobeat and Afropop sensation Kay Bryn has won the UK-Based Afrobeat/Afropop Artist of the Year award at the 2024 Ghana Music Awards UK.

His captivating performance on the night solidified his place as a rising star in the UK’s Afrobeat scene.

Kay Bryn triumphed in a competitive category, beating nominees like Danny Lampo, Manni B, Marco Lowrey, and others. His win highlights his growing influence in the Afrobeat and Afropop genres.

In his acceptance speech, he thanked his fans, team, and fellow nominees, saying, “This award is a testament to the hard work I put into my craft. I dedicate this to everyone who has supported my journey. Afrobeat and Afropop are the future, and I’m honored to be part of this movement.”

The award comes as he promotes his debut album, Far From Original, which blends Afrobeat rhythms with contemporary pop influences.

Highlights of Kay Bryn at Ghana Music Awards UK 2024

The album is already gaining momentum on streaming platforms and in live performances.

Kay Bryn’s win marks the start of an exciting journey in the global Afrobeat and Afropop music scene.