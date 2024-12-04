fbpx
Afrobeat and Afropop sensation Kay Bryn. Photo Credit: Turkson Photography
Afrobeat and Afropop sensation Kay BrynPhoto Credit: Turkson Photography
News

Kay Bryn wins big at Ghana Music Awards UK 2024

Kay Bryn shines at the 2024 Ghana Music Awards UK, beating top nominees in the Afrobeat/Afropop category.

Ghana Music
By Ghana Music

Afrobeat and Afropop sensation Kay Bryn has won the UK-Based Afrobeat/Afropop Artist of the Year award at the 2024 Ghana Music Awards UK.

His captivating performance on the night solidified his place as a rising star in the UK’s Afrobeat scene.

Kay Bryn triumphed in a competitive category, beating nominees like Danny Lampo, Manni B, Marco Lowrey, and others. His win highlights his growing influence in the Afrobeat and Afropop genres.

In his acceptance speech, he thanked his fans, team, and fellow nominees, saying, “This award is a testament to the hard work I put into my craft. I dedicate this to everyone who has supported my journey. Afrobeat and Afropop are the future, and I’m honored to be part of this movement.”

The award comes as he promotes his debut album, Far From Original, which blends Afrobeat rhythms with contemporary pop influences.

Highlights of Kay Bryn at Ghana Music Awards UK 2024

The album is already gaining momentum on streaming platforms and in live performances.

Kay Bryn’s win marks the start of an exciting journey in the global Afrobeat and Afropop music scene.

You Might Also Like

Kay Bryn breaks out with ‘Far From Original’: A genre-bending album

Kay Bryn’s “Far From Original” Album Buzz Builds as He Scores a Hatrick in 2024 GMA-UK Nominations

Ghana Music Awards UK 2024 has been postponed to November

Tickets on sale for the Taabea Ghana Music Awards UK 2024

Sarkodie, Esther Smith & Ofori Amponsah as special guests for Ghana Music Awards UK 2024

TAGGED:
Share This Article
By Ghana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article KK Fosu - Ghanaian Highlife legend. Photo Credit: KK Fosu Celebrating 25 Years in Music: Ghanaian Highlife Legend KK Fosu’s Concert
Next Article Joey B Video: Joey B teams up Kwesi Arthur on Gen Z
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Trending

Ghanaian-Dutch sensation. Photo Credit: Cocotrey
Sultry, and Smooth; Cocotrey drops Amapiano-inspired ‘Sugar’
Music
Meet Diana Hackman - A Heartfelt Voice in Ghanaian Gospel Music. Photo Credit: Diana Hackman
Meet Diana Hackman – A Heartfelt Voice in Ghanaian Gospel Music
News
RCEE. Photo Credit: Elroy Salam
Highlife Sounds of a New Era with RCEE
Interviews
Yaw Hero. Photo Credit; Instagram
Video: Yhaw Hero Returns with New Song ‘Brand New Sh*t’
Music
Charisma - 'Loud': An anthem for anyone who's ever faced doubt
Charisma – ‘Loud’: An anthem for anyone who’s ever faced doubt
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Shatta Wale
Video: Shatta Wale drops high-energy visualiser for ‘Clap’
Music
Joey B
Video: Joey B teams up Kwesi Arthur on Gen Z
Music
Watch Me by Empress Gifty
2024 Week 48: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Musc group SePha.
Video: SePha returns to the spotlight with Akweley – A fresh twist on Hiplife
Music
Rocky Dawuni, the 3x GRAMMY-nominated Ghanaian musician and activist. Photo Credit: Twinsdntbeg
Rocky Dawuni “RISE” Nominated for Grammy® “Best Global Music Performance”
News

Popular

Wesley Kesse gets social media buzzing with ravishing outfit at TGMA 2024
Wesley Kesse gets social media buzzing with ravishing outfit at TGMA 2024
Drip or Drop
Asomacy's evolution continues with new Afrobeats song; 'Dede'
Asomacy’s evolution continues with new Afrobeats song; ‘Dede’
Music
Nyarko’s 'Soh Soh' explores the raw emotions of relationship betrayal
Nyarko’s ‘Soh Soh’ explores the raw emotions of relationship betrayal
Music
Music In Africa Foundation executive director Eddie Hatitye speaking at the event. Photo Credit: Music in Africa
WIPO-ARIPO seminar calls for strengthening of IP management in Africa
Industry Insider
Stonebwoy. Credit: Ghana Music Awards
Dancehall has never been the problem – Stonebwoy
News