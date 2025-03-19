Ad imageAd image
New music? Kay Bryn & OlivetheBoy link up in London studio

Watch Kay Bryn & OliveTheBoy in the studio as they hint at a potential collaboration, leaving fans eager for a new Afrobeat anthem.

UK-Based Kay Bryn
UK-Based Kay Bryn Photo Credit: Kay Bryn

Kay Bryn has sparked excitement among fans after being spotted in a recording session with Ghanaian hitmaker OliveTheBoy in London.

The link-up, which took place over the weekend, has fueled speculation about a potential collaboration between the two rising stars.

OliveTheBoy, known for his chart-topping hits and infectious melodies, was in London for the Ghana Independence Day Bash at Indigo O2, an annual celebration hosted by Alordia Promotions, Akwaaba UK, and WestCoast.

While in town, he linked up with Kay Bryn, a fast-rising force in the Afrobeat and Afropop scene, who recently bagged the UK-Based Afrobeat/Afropop Artist of the Year award at the 2024 Ghana Music Awards UK.

Watch Kay Bryn & OliveTheBoy studio linkup

Although details of the session remain under wraps, fans are already speculating on what could be an explosive Afro-fusion track.

Given Kay Bryn’s signature smooth vocal delivery and OliveTheBoy’s knack for creating viral anthems, a collaboration between the two artists is poised to make waves across the Afrobeat landscape.

Neither artist has officially confirmed a joint project yet, but with both making significant strides in their respective careers, the possibility of a collaboration is an exciting prospect for music lovers.

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more!
