TGMA opens errors & omissions window for 2025 Nominations

Submit your concerns now for the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) Errors & Omissions window before March 23, 2025.

Ghana Music
26th TGMA. Credit: TGMA
26th TGMA. Credit: TGMA

Following the announcement of nominees for the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), the awards board has opened the Errors & Omissions window for the 2025 nominations.

Stakeholders who have concerns regarding the nominations can submit their requests via info@ghanamusicawards.com. The window will remain open until Sunday, March 23, 2025.

The TGMA board urges all concerned parties to make their submissions before the deadline to ensure that any necessary clarifications or adjustments are considered.

Social media has been consumed by debates about category placements and omissions since the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) candidates were announced on Saturday, March 15.

There has been heated debates over certain snubs, including Kojo Blak’s “Excellent” missing out on “Best New Artiste,” King Paluta’s “Makoma”, and Arathejay’s “Jesus Christ”, which fans believe deserved nominations in “Best Hiplife Song” and “Collaboration of the Year.”  

Additionally, questions were raised about “DopeNation’s absence”, which was later explained by the TGMA board as a result of the duo not giving consent for their nomination.  

While some fans continue to criticize the selection process, others believe the “Errors & Omissions” window offers a fair opportunity for necessary corrections. However, with just a few days left until the deadline, it remains to be seen whether any major changes will be made.

Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
