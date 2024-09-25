The excitement for the Ghana Music Awards UK 2024 is building as organizers have officially revealed the first wave of special guests set to light up the stage.

This year’s event promises to be a star-studded celebration of Ghanaian music, with an impressive lineup of top talents.

Headlining the special guest list are industry heavyweights like Sarkodie, Ofori Amponsah, and Esther Smith.

These iconic artists, known for their chart-topping hits and captivating performances, will be joined by the likes of Epixode, Kofi Nti, and many more, ensuring an unforgettable night.

In addition, international and local acts such as Barosky (Ghana), Charles Kalah (UK), Alice McKenzie (UK), Kofi Badd (Ghana), Star Vicy (UK), Kimilist (Ghana), Akosua Adjepong (Ghana), and Theo Vesachi (Ghana) will take the stage, offering a diverse and thrilling lineup of performances.

Ghana Music Awards UK 2024 Special Guest

Sarkodie, Esther Smith & Ofori Amponsah as special guests for Ghana Music Awards UK 2024

Sarkodie, renowned for his commanding stage presence and high-energy performances, is expected to be one of the evening’s showstoppers.

Meanwhile, Epixode is sure to thrill fans with his rapid-fire flow and engaging live act, making him another highlight of the night.

With this star-packed roster, the Ghana Music Awards UK 2024 is set to deliver an evening of groundbreaking performances and unforgettable moments.

Fans can look forward to a show that honors the very best in Ghanaian and international music.

The event will take place on 19th October 2024 at the Grand Sapphire Hotel, 45 Imperial Way, Croydon CR0 4RR, UK.

Tickets are priced at £80 (standard) and £100 (VIP) and are available for purchase at www.gmauk.co.uk.

The evening kicks off with the red carpet from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, followed by the main show from 8:00 PM – 3:00 AM.

