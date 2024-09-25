Efia Odo reveals Black Sherif as her celebrity male crush

fbpx
Efia Odo made it clear that her admiration for Black Sherif wasn’t romantic.

Efia Odo recently revealed her male celebrity crush at the EMY Africa Man of the year event over the weekend, and it’s none other than Black Sherif

When musicians drop subtle hints in their songs, it often leaves fans buzzing with excitement, speculating about possible romances or hidden crushes. 

Known for her bold personality, Efia Odo, who never shies away from speaking her mind, admitted that Black Sherif caught her attention—not for his music, but for his unique sense of fashion style.

Related Articles

Watch Freak by Efia Odo

However, Efia Odo made it clear that her admiration for Black Sherif wasn’t romantic. “I just like his style,” she explained, emphasizing that she finds his fashion choices intriguing and stylish.

As a budding musician herself, Efia Odo has made waves with songs like “Wo Be Di,” “Getting To The Bag,” “Freak,” and “Roll Over (Freestyle).” 

After focusing on hip-hop, she recently revealed she is shifting toward Afrobeat tracks, as she believes the genre better resonates with the Ghanaian audience.

