Kofi Badd nominated for Uncovered Artiste of the Year at Ghana Music Awards UK 2024

Kofi Badd, one of the most promising new talents in the music scene, has secured a nomination for Uncovered Artiste of the Year at the Ghana Music Awards UK 2024.

Known for his captivating hook lines on Criss Waddle’s hit track “Doe,” Kofi Badd continues to make waves in the industry.

Joining him in this fiercely competitive category are fellow rising stars: Sevn Kisz, Kwesi Amewuga, Kasar, Lali x Lola, Keeny Ice, Beeztrap KOTM, Fadlan, Kwekus, Safo Newman, and Alaptawan.

Each nominee is vying for their first major recognition, setting the stage for a thrilling contest.

Kofi Badd expressed his excitement, saying, “It was a great feeling to see my name on the nomination list. I am very excited about the prospects of winning the award.

Ghana Music Awards UK 2024 Uncovered Artiste of the Year Nominees

Kofi Badd nominated for Uncovered Artiste of the Year at Ghana Music Awards UK 2024. Photo Credit: Kofi Badd

This means good news to me and shows that music lovers have been listening to my music. This year, there will be more music drops.”

Recently, his freestyle single “Benjis” has been gaining traction on the streets and lighting up nightclubs.

Kofi Badd has also released tracks like “Badmantingg” featuring Kay Stun, IBMK, Trapbby, and Andre Marrs.

He’s featured on Criss Waddle’s “Doe” and appeared on “Ecstasy,” the first single from Wosege: WO$$, Vol. 1 – EP.

With his growing popularity and undeniable talent, Kofi Badd is a strong contender for this award, marking what could be the start of a remarkable career in music.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic