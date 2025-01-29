fbpx
Tough rapper Gambo
News

EP, tours, & more: Gambo celebrates major milestones from 2024

Gambo celebrates a year of major milestones, including the 1 More Bullet EP, a North American tour, and collaborations with global artists.

In ushering in the new year, Ghanaian rapper Bashir Annan, known as Gambo, had much to celebrate in 2024.

Contents
Watch Drip Remix by Gambo, Jim Jones & EdemThe 1 More Bullet EPPromoting Ghanaian Culture GloballyNorth American TourLooking Ahead to 2025

That year marked a major milestone in his career, from releasing his successful EP 1 More Bullet to touring North America.

Gambo’s achievements have firmly established 2024 as a year of musical success and cultural diplomacy.

Watch Drip Remix by Gambo, Jim Jones & Edem

The 1 More Bullet EP

The release of 1 More Bullet was a key highlight, showcasing Gambo’s deep respect for Hip-Hop.

The EP featured collaborations with top Ghanaian artists, including Enjoyment with E.L. and Conversation with Kofi Jamar.

The remix of Drip, featuring American rapper Jim Jones and Ghana’s Edem, became another standout track.

Promoting Ghanaian Culture Globally

Gambo’s 2024 music releases went beyond entertainment—they were crafted to promote Ghanaian culture on the global stage.

See also  Gambo, Jim Jones and Edem reign like royalty in new video for ‘Drip’ remix 

Embracing his role as a cultural ambassador, Gambo has used his platform to share Ghana’s heritage with international audiences, helping shape the country’s tourism industry through music.

Gambo in 2025

North American Tour

In addition to his musical milestones, Gambo toured North America alongside Nigerian Afrobeats artist Young Jonn.

The duo performed in major cities such as Montreal, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, and Chicago, expanding Gambo’s influence across the continent.

Looking Ahead to 2025

With a year of significant growth, Gambo is set to continue making waves in both Ghana and internationally.

His unique blend of Hip-Hop and Ghanaian culture positions him for even greater success in 2025.

