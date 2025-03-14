Ad imageAd image
Gyedu-Blay Ambolley - ‘Simigwa’
Reviving Highlife: Gyedu-Blay Ambolley’s ‘Simigwa’ official reissue

Get exclusive insights into the creation of Gyedu-Blay Ambolley's classic album 'Simigwa.' Discover how this groundbreaking fusion of highlife, funk, and soul shaped Ghana's music scene.

Strut Records is proud to announce a brand-new official reissue of Gyedu-Blay Ambolley’s 1975 highlife classic album, Simigwa. This is the first in a series of releases on Strut celebrating the legendary Ghanaian label Essiebons.

Essiebons, founded by Ghanaian music producer Dick Essilfie-Bondzie in 1959, is one of Ghana’s most important independent labels featuring prominent artists such as Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, C.K. Mann, and Ebo Taylor.

Co-written and produced with Ebo Taylor, ‘Simigwa’ is a groundbreaking album, recognised as a Ghanaian classic and boasting one of the most iconic covers of the 1970s. Originally released in 1975, the album introduced Ambolley’s unique “Simigwa” style, which combined highlife with funk and soul, influencing the evolution of a new generation of Ghanaian artists.

Gyedu-Blay Ambolley’s innovative fusion of highlife with influences from American soul and funk solidified his position as a key figure in Ghana’s vibrant 1970s music scene. His solo career followed work with iconic bands such as Houghas Extraordinaires, Meridians of Tema, Ghana Broadcasting Band, and the Uhuru Dance Band

Inspired by the legendary James Brown, Simigwa delivers infectious rhythms, dynamic horn sections, bold vocal stabs, and mesmerising percussion breaks. It is an enduring classic for all fans of highlife and Afro-funk.

This new reissue features an exclusive interview with Ambolley himself, offering fresh insights into the creation of this classic album.

Tracklisting

Side 1

  1. ‘Kwaakwaa’
  2. ‘Akoko Ba’
  3. ‘This Hustling World’

Side 2

  1. ‘Toffie’
  2. ‘Adwoa’
  3. ‘Fa No Dem Ara’
