Gyedu-Blay Ambolley merges humour & Highlife rhythms on ‘Ochoko Bila’

Gyedu-Blay Ambolley keeps it real and rhythmic in his bold new track “Ochoko Bila.”

Legendary Ghanaian highlife pioneer Gyedu-Blay Ambolley returns with a vibrant new single titled Ochoko Bila, a bold expression of rhythm, wit, and cultural commentary.

Known for blending highlife with jazz, funk, and rap, Ambolley once again delivers an energetic performance that is uniquely his own with his Sekondi Band.

Ochoko Bila, off the soon to be release Wake Up Afrika album, is packed with groove-heavy instrumentation, storytelling lyricism, and that unmistakable Ambolley flair.

Sung in rich local dialects, the song captures everyday realities with humor and social reflection — a style fans have come to love over his decades-long career.

Ambolley’s signature voice, layered over infectious horns and rhythmic percussion, makes “Ochoko Bila” a track that demands movement and attention.

Whether on the dance floor or through headphones, the track keeps listeners engaged with its Afrocentric authenticity and timeless sound.

Cover Artwork: Ochoko Bila - Gyedu-Blay Ambolley
