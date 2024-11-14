Yumbs & Zwayetoven Team Up on “Ngeke” A Heartfelt Amapiano Love Song with Mawhoo & Mthunzi

Yumbs and Zwayetoven return with their highly anticipated second single, “Ngeke,” featuring the captivating voices of Mawhoo and Mthunzi. As the latest track from their Soul Buddiesproject, this Zulu love song promises to be an instant favorite among fans of amapiano and soulful African music alike.

“Ngeke” draws listeners into a world of deep emotion, where love stands resilient in the face of all challenges. Mawhoo, known for her powerful vocal delivery, passionately affirms the strength of her relationship, declaring “Ngeke” (never) in a way that rings with unwavering determination. Mthunzi, best known for his standout work on “Imithandazo” with Kabza De Small, adds his own emotive touch with the line, “Ngeke ngik’lahle / Ngeke ng’kshiye,” (I won’t desert you / I won’t leave you) echoing a powerful commitment that resonates in every beat.

Produced by the powerhouse duo Yumbs and Zwayetoven, “Ngeke” brings the soulful vibe of Private School Amapiano with a universal appeal akin to Master KG’s anthemic hits. The song’s smooth, layered production carries a sing-along charm, drawing listeners to celebrate and cherish the unbreakable bonds that love can create.

With a warm, rhythmic melody and relatable lyrics, “Ngeke” has all the makings of a timeless anthem. “This song is a dedication to all those who hold love close to their hearts,” says Yumbs. “With ‘Ngeke,’ we wanted to capture the feeling of standing by someone no matter what life throws at you.”

About Yumbs

Born Ayanda Oratile Yumba in Kagiso township in 2002, Yumbs is a multi-talented producer/DJ whose musical journey began at age 10, playing drums at his local church. He honed his skills at the National School of Art, learning bass, electric guitar, and teaching himself piano. In his senior year (2020), he composed and directed Hip-Hop Helmet at the Nelson Mandela Theatre and later pursued Audio Technology at the Academy of Sound Engineering.

Yumbs entered the commercial music scene in 2020 by co-producing Musa Keys’ hit “Vula Mlomo” and has since collaborated with top artists like Kelvin Momo, Bien, Pabi Cooper, Major League DJz, and DJ Maphorisa. He was the executive producer on Pabi Cooper’s debut EP Cooperville and released his own EP The First Offering in 2022, featuring artists like Aymos, Babalwa M, and DBN Gogo.

On the international stage, Yumbs collaborated with Will.I.Am and Pharrell Williams at a music camp in Dubai. In late 2023, Ciara tapped him for a remix of her hit “How We Roll” featuring Chris Brown. This was followed by Yumbs producing the official Amapiano remix of Muni Long’s “Made For Me” in 2024.

Starting 2024 strong, Yumbs joined Warner Music Africa’s songwriting camp in Aburi, Ghana, collaborating with international acts like JoeBoy, Bien, Moliy, and producers such as Telz, P.Prime, and TSB

Ngeke is on Private graduate album is out now.

