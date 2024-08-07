Ohemaa Mercy Launches Flagship Tehillah Concert 2024: The Bethel Experience – Full Details HERE!

Renowned gospel musician Ohemaa Mercy has officially launched the highly anticipated Tehillah Concert 2024, themed #BethelExperience.

This year’s grand event will take place on September 8, 2024, at the Oil Dome of the Royalhouse Chapel. As always, entry remains FREE, allowing thousands to come together in worship and celebration.

The Tehillah Concert has established itself as a cornerstone in the Ghanaian gospel music calendar, drawing attendees from across the country and beyond.

This year’s edition promises to be an unforgettable experience with a lineup of exceptional gospel ministers who will lead the congregation in an atmosphere of intense praise and worship.

Headlining the event are Nigeria’s gospel sensations, Ebuka Songs and Abbey Ojomu, who are set to bless the audience with their anointed ministrations.

They will be joined by a stellar cast of local gospel luminaries, including MOGmusic, Nacee, Piesie Esther, Ceccy Twum, Mama Esther, Kofi Owusu Peprah, and Rama Antwi, among several others.

Each artist brings a unique style and message, ensuring a diverse and spiritually enriching experience for all attendees.

Details of the Event:

Event: Tehillah Concert 2024 – The Bethel Experience

Date: September 8, 2024

Venue: Oil Dome, Royalhouse Chapel

Entry: FREE

Ohemaa Mercy, the visionary behind the Tehillah Concert, expressed her excitement for this year’s edition, stating, “The Tehillah Concert is more than just a musical event; it’s a spiritual journey where we encounter God in a profound way with evident testimonies all over.

This year, we invite everyone to join us for an experience that will transform lives and ignite a deeper passion for worship because Bethel is the place where God meets men.”

The #BethelExperience theme underscores the concert’s mission to create a sacred space where attendees can encounter God intimately, mirroring the biblical significance of Bethel as a place of divine revelation and connection.

The Tehillah Concert has consistently garnered immense support and participation, reflecting its impact on the gospel music scene and the broader Christian community.

As the date approaches, anticipation continues to build, promising another landmark event in the history of gospel music in Ghana.

For now, continue streaming her latest single, Dry Bones, featuring Kofi Owusu Peprah on all music platforms as we eagerly await Ghana Gospel’s biggest night!

About Ohemaa Mercy:

Ohemaa Mercy is a celebrated gospel artist known for her soul-stirring music and powerful stage presence. With a career spanning over a decade, she has touched countless lives through her ministry and music, making her a revered figure in the African gospel music industry.

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @ohemaamercyofficial

Twitter: @ohemaamercy

Facebook: Ohemaa Mercy

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic