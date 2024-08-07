Tragic Loss for Team Eternity as Another Member, Nhyira Marfo Okyere Dies – Full Details HERE!

GhanaMusic.com has received a report confirming the untimely death of Nhyira Marfo Okyere, a prominent lead singer and co-founder of the acclaimed Ghanaian gospel group, Team Eternity.

The sad news was initially shared by blogger Zhikay Ikejunior on his Facebook handle and subsequently confirmed in an interview.

Nhyira Marfo Okyere reportedly passed away around midnight on Wednesday, August 7, 2024. Although the exact cause of her death remains undisclosed, the news has left the gospel music community in deep mourning.

Zhikay Ikejunior, a close associate of Team Eternity, was the first to break the news. Despite his confirmation, there has been no official statement from Nhyira’s family or the remaining members of Team Eternity.

The gospel community and fans of the group are eagerly awaiting further details and an official announcement regarding her passing.

Nhyira Marfo Okyere’s last public appearance was at a gospel event on Sunday, August 2, 2024, which now tragically stands as her final ministration.

Her powerful performances and heartfelt worship have left an indelible mark on many, making her sudden departure all the more poignant.

This devastating news comes just a year after the group suffered another significant loss. Kevin Adiamah, another cherished member of Team Eternity, passed away on June 14, 2023, due to health complications.

Watch Nhyira’s Final Ministration on stage on 4th August:

The repeated losses have undoubtedly been a heavy blow to the group and its supporters.

As the gospel music community reflects on the contributions of Nhyira Marfo Okyere, her legacy of inspiring worship and devotion remains strong. Her contributions to Team Eternity and the broader gospel music scene in Ghana will be remembered with deep respect and admiration.

GhanaMusic.com will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available and the gospel community unites in mourning and remembrance of a talented and beloved singer.

