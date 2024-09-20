Piesie Esther Holds Star-studded Press Launch for “Flora Made By Grace Concert” 2024 – Full Details HERE!

Celebrated gospel artist Piesie Esther is thrilled to announce the third edition of her highly anticipated annual gospel concert, the “Made by Grace” concert, set for 3rd November 2024 at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Sponsored by Flora Tissues and powered by Gospel360Africa, this year’s concert is free for all, offering a special opportunity for thousands to join in a night of powerful worship and celebration.

The “Flora Made by Grace Concert” will feature a lineup of some of Ghana’s most esteemed gospel artists, including Amy Newman, Sammy Baah, Nana Yaw Asare, Ohemaa Mercy, Ceccy Twum, Perez Musik, Millicent Yankey, Mavis Asante, Francis Amo, Magdalene Narh, and Team Eternity.

These ministers will come together to lead an unforgettable night of praise and thanksgiving.

The concert’s official launch took place on 19th September 2024 at Café Bar Noir, Dzorwulu, where some of Ghana’s top gospel and entertainment industry figures came out to support the vision.

Ohemaa Mercy, Sammy Baah, Mavis Asante, Empress Gifty, Francis Amo, and Ceccy Twum were among the notable attendees. Showbiz personalities such as Fredyma, Kwame A Plus, and actress Fella Makafui also showed their support, further elevating the excitement surrounding the upcoming event.

At the launch, Piesie Esther expressed deep gratitude for God’s grace in sustaining her over the past twenty years. Reflecting on her journey in the gospel music industry, she emphasized the importance of this concert as a platform to give back.

The 2024 “Made by Grace” concert is dedicated to thanking God for His endless grace and mercy.

“This year’s concert is a special one for me. I want to create a space where people can join together and worship freely as we give thanks to God for His amazing grace. It has been twenty incredible years of ministry, and I am grateful for the love and support of my fans. That’s why this concert is free, so that everyone can be part of this special moment,” Piesie Esther shared during her speech.

The 3rd November 2024 concert promises a spiritually charged evening, filled with powerful performances, moving testimonies, and deep expressions of praise.

The doors of the Accra International Conference Centre will open at 5:00 p.m., allowing worshippers and music lovers alike to take part in an extraordinary night in God’s presence.

About Piesie Esther

Piesie Esther has been a cornerstone of Ghana’s gospel music scene for over two decades. Known for her spirit-filled performances and dedication to her faith, she has inspired countless people through her music and ministry, consistently delivering songs of praise and worship that resonate with her audience.

