Gospel Music Community Unites to Honor KODA at Emotional Funeral Service – Full Details HERE!

The gospel music fraternity came together in full force to celebrate the life of the late Kofi Owusu Dua Anto, affectionately known as KODA, during a heartfelt funeral service on September 20, 2024.

The ceremony, held at the Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC) Dominion Centre on Spintex Road in Accra, attracted numerous prominent figures from the music industry and beyond.

Among the notable artists in attendance were acclaimed gospel musicians such as Joe Mettle, Uncle Ato, Ceccy Twum, and Mary Ghansah.

The lineup also featured celebrated names like Sonnie Badu, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Eugene Zuta, Francis Amo, Diana Hamilton, Nii Okai, Akesse Brempong, and Elder Mireku, all coming together to pay tribute to their friend and colleague.

The service was marked by a solemn all-white theme, creating a serene atmosphere for family, friends, and fans who gathered to honor KODA’s legacy. His contributions to the gospel music scene resonated deeply with those present, reflecting the profound impact he had on the genre.

In addition to the vibrant representation from the gospel community, the funeral was attended by dignitaries from various sectors, including former Minister of Finance Mr. Kwabena Duffuor and Professor Stephen Adei, former Chairperson of the National Development Planning Commission.

Dr. Dacosta Aboagye, CEO of NHIA, was also present, highlighting the broad respect KODA garnered across different fields.

Following the emotional service, a private burial took place, allowing close family and friends a moment to reflect on the life and legacy of a beloved artist whose music touched many lives.

The gathering served as a poignant reminder of the power of community in times of grief, as the gospel fraternity united to celebrate the indelible mark KODA left behind.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic