KODA to be laid to rest on September 20

KODA leaves behind a remarkable legacy.

KODA to be laid to rest on September 20
Photo Credit: KODA/Facebook

Renowned gospel music producer Kofi Owusu Dua Anto, known professionally as KODA, will be laid to rest on Friday, September 20, 2024.

The private funeral service will be held at the KICC Dominion Centre on Spintex Road, Accra, with attendees asked to dress in all white.

KODA, who passed away in April at age 45 following a lengthy illness, leaves behind a remarkable legacy.

KODA to be laid to rest on September 20

His career was marked by collaborations with top gospel artists such as Eugene Zuta, the late Danny Nettey, and Diana Hamilton.

He released eight influential albums and earned multiple awards for his work. Some of his most celebrated tracks include “Nsempii,” “Nkwa Abodoo,” “Yapai,” and “Adorso.”

KODA’s contributions to gospel music will be fondly remembered by fans and colleagues alike.

