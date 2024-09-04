fbpx
Nana Kwame Bediako advocates for the protection of Ghanaian Intellectual Property Rights

Cheddar proposed the establishment of a world-class studio.

Nana Kwame Bediako advocates for the protection of Ghanaian Intellectual Property Rights. Photo Credit: New Force

Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar, founder and leader of the New Force Movement, recently outlined his vision for the creative sector.

In his manifesto, Cheddar proposed the establishment of a world-class studio in Ghana to serve as Africa’s creative hub.

“Ghana is the Black Star of Africa; this studio needs to be in Ghana. We need to build that studio,” Cheddar said.

He also highlighted the challenges facing the creative industry, calling for the protection and safeguarding of Intellectual Property (IP) rights for content creators.

Watch Nana Kwame Bediako Manifesto Launch

“Royalties are not being effectively collected because we didn’t build the right system. Today, the New Force is committed to establishing a proper structure to support the Publishing Act and protect the IP of our content creators”. “We must protect our rights, claim the royalties, and ensure they circulate within our economy because they are part of us”, Cheddar explained.

Cheddar, who previously owned Wonda World Entertainment, a music label that housed Liberian rapper Scientific, has since shifted his focus to real estate development and politics.

