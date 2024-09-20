fbpx
Amisty Patapaa Drops Visuals for New Single “Kuntu” Featuring Prince Bright & Taboo De Superstar

Energetic Dance, Party Vibes, and Urban Aesthetics Shine in Patapaa's Latest Hiplife Video!

Amisty Patapaa/Prince Bright of Buk Bak fame. Photo Credit: Amisty Patapaa/MiPROMO
Amisty Patapaa/Prince Bright of Buk Bak fame. Photo Credit: Amisty Patapaa/MiPROMO

Amisty Patapaa, the Swedru-based hitmaker known for his viral “One Corner” dance craze, has just released the music video for his latest single, “Kuntu”, featuring Prince Bright of Buk Bak fame and rising star Taboo De Superstar.

The upbeat hiplife banger, produced by K. Joe Beatz, showcases Patapaa’s signature energetic sound and is already gaining traction as a party anthem.

Directed by Marigold Film Productions Ghana, the visually striking video features a blend of exciting dance routines, party scenes, and vibrant urban aesthetics.

Related Articles

The energy is palpable as dancers move in sync to the song’s infectious beat, giving life to the hiplife genre’s contemporary evolution. The video also showcases plush cars, vibrant streetwear fashion, and scenes of camaraderie, amplifying the upbeat and celebratory vibe of the song.

In true Patapaa fashion, “Kuntu” blends catchy lyrics and hard-hitting beats, making it a track that is both danceable and memorable.

The collaboration with Prince Bright, a veteran in the Ghanaian music scene, adds a nostalgic yet fresh feel, while Taboo De Superstar brings a dynamic new flavor that complements the song’s infectious rhythm. The trio’s chemistry is evident throughout the track and video.

Fans of hiplife and Patapaa’s unique style are already praising the video for its vibrant visuals and fun-filled atmosphere. The release of “Kuntu” comes just in time for the festive season, and its potential as a club banger and street anthem is undeniable.

As the song gains momentum, the visuals are expected to further push the track’s popularity across radio stations and streaming platforms.

With this new release, Patapaa continues to prove that he is a force to be reckoned with in the Ghanaian music industry, consistently delivering hits that resonate with both local and international audiences.

Check out the official video for “Kuntu” on all major streaming platforms, and follow Patapaa on social media for updates on his upcoming projects.

Watch Kuntu by Amisty Patapaa ft. Prince Bright & Taboo De Superstar

Patapaa – Kuntu ft. Prince Bright (Buk Bak) & Taboo De Superstar. Credit: YouTube

About Amisty Patapaa

Amisty Patapaa is a Ghanaian musician known for his viral hit “One Corner”. He is a prominent figure in Ghana’s hiplife and afrobeats scene, recognized for his energetic performances and innovative sound.

2024 Week 37: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown